France's Martin Fourcade celebrates after crossing the finish line during the men's biathlon 12.5 km pursuit event at the Sochi 2014 Winter Olympics in Rosa Khutor February 10, 2014. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

ROSA KHUTOR, Russia Martin Fourcade shot France to their first medal of the Sochi Olympics on Monday with victory in the biathlon 12.5km pursuit as Ole Einar Bjoerndalen just missed out on a record 13th Winter Games podium.

Overall World Cup leader Fourcade, starting sixth, shot an almost perfect 19 out of 20 and produced an impressive display on the skis to beat silver medallist Ondrej Moravec of the Czech Republic by 14.1 seconds.

Another Frenchman, Jean-Guillaume Beatrix, came back from 14th on the starting line to claim bronze and deny Norway's Bjoerndalen a record-breaking medal.

"It's just great, there were a lot of expectations. I wanted this for so much, I had been thinking about if for four years," Fourcade told French TV France 2.

"I am also happy for the French Olympic team. Now it's up to the others to keep the ball rolling. There was not much that could happen to me today, it was just one of those days."

French team coach Stephane Bouthiaux was in tears when he spoke to reporters.

"He was frustrated on Saturday. I could not see him come back home empty-handed," he said.

Bjoerndalen, who had carried his time advantage into the pursuit after winning Saturday's sprint, made three mistakes in the shooting.

Fourcade, a silver medallist in the mass start event in Vancouver four years ago, wiped out a six-second deficit at the start to arrive first on the range for the first of four shooting sessions.

Bjoerndalen shot much quicker than the Frenchman and reclaimed the lead but lost ground when he made his first mistake in the second prone shooting session.

He made further mistakes in each of the two standing shooting sessions and the resulting 150-metre penalty loops took their toll on the Norwegian.

Moravec shot a perfect 20 out of 20 but could not match Fourcade's devilish pace on the skis.

Fourcade made no mistake in the final shooting stage and knew gold was in the bag, clenching his fist as he began his celebrations.

(Additional reporting by Marine Pennetier in Paris; Editing by Peter Rutherford and Ed Osmond)