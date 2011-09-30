Amateur boxing's world body has formally asked the BBC to provide evidence behind its allegations that Azerbaijan was promised two gold medals at next year's London Olympics in exchange for a $9 million (5 million pounds) loan.

The claims, strongly denied by the International Amateur Boxing Association (AIBA), were aired on September 23 on BBC's Newsnight program.

The BBC said it had uncovered evidence of 'secret payments' from a mystery source in Azerbaijan to World Series Boxing (WSB), a competition run under the auspices of AIBA.

Despite dismissing the allegations as "preposterous and utterly untrue," Swiss-based AIBA has set up a committee to investigate and said in a statement on Friday that the first meeting would be next week.

"The Committee Chairman has written to the BBC to formally request that it assist the Committee in its investigation by providing all evidence relied upon by the BBC in support of its allegations," AIBA said.

"The Committee will hold its first meeting on 6 October," added the body, currently busy with the amateur world championships in Baku.

"For the time being, and until the Committee has conducted its full investigation, AIBA will not be in a position to make any further communications regarding these allegations."

