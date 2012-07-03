Dwain Chambers lies on the track after winning the men's 100 metres final at the British Olympic athletics trials at the Alexander Stadium in Birmingham , central England, June 23, 2012. REUTERS/Phil Noble

LONDON Sprinter Dwain Chambers, who was given a two-year doping ban in 2003, was included on Tuesday in Britain's athletics team for the London Olympics.

The former world indoor 60 metres champion became eligible for selection in May when the British Olympic Association's policy of lifetime Olympic bans for drug cheats was overturned by the Court of Arbitration for Sport.

Chambers tested positive for the designer steroid THG nine years ago.

He won the British trials in Birmingham last month in 10.25 seconds, outside the Olympic 'A' qualifying standard, but he did go under the mark last year.

The Games start on July 27.

(Writing by Tom Bartlett; editing by Tony Jimenez)