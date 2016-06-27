Britain's Dani King celebrates after the track cycling women's team pursuit gold finals at the Velodrome during the London 2012 Olympic Games August 4, 2012. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton

Olympic champion Dani King is considering appealing against the British Cycling decision to leave her out of the country's road race team for the Rio Olympics, the rider has said.

King, who won the track team pursuit gold at the 2012 London Games, is the second-highest ranked British woman on the UCI World Tour behind world road champion Lizzie Armitstead, who leads the women's squad with Emma Pooley and Nikki Harris occupying the other spots.

"Initially I was told that I couldn't appeal as I wasn't a programme rider. I'm going to explore that option," the 25-year-old, who recovered from serious injuries suffered in a training crash in 2014, told the BBC.

"I haven't really been given a fair explanation as to why I haven't been selected to be completely honest. I was given nine criteria at the start of the year which I've been working toward and I'm absolutely gutted."

Rio stages the Olympic Games from Aug. 5-21.

