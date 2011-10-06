LONDON Britain is keeping its bylaw preventing its athletes found guilty of wilful doping from competing in the Olympics, British Olympic Association chairman Colin Moynihan said Thursday.

The Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) earlier cleared the way for several dozen former doping offenders to compete at next year's London Games after dismissing the validity of an International Olympic Committee (IOC) eligibility rule.

The BOA said its rule was different.

"It is tough but it is fair. It has a strong appeal mechanism," Moynihan told a news conference.

"Fundamentally the BOA byelaw addresses eligibility and is not a sanction."

