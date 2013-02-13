LONDON Andy Hunt is stepping down as British Olympic Association (BOA) chief executive at the end of February just six months after he guided the host nation to its most successful Games medal haul in 104 years.

Britain won 65 medals at the London 2012 Games - 29 gold, 17 silver and 19 bronze - and finished third in the medals table behind the United States and China.

"It has been an amazing four years leading the BOA as the host National Olympic Committee for the London 2012 Games," Hunt said in a statement.

"I will always be proud to have led Team GB at a home Games and of the fantastic performance of the team this summer and the way in which the BOA supported the athletes.

"Now that the Games are over, and the organisation's strategy for the next four years is taking shape, the BOA's responsibilities and the job of the CEO are different, and I feel it is the right time for me to move on to another leadership role with breadth and profile similar to the responsibilities I've fulfilled since 2008."

BOA chairman Sebastian Coe praised Hunt for his contribution.

"Team GB had the very best facilities, care and preparation at the London 2012 Games thanks to the tireless efforts and passion of Andy Hunt and his team over the last four years," said Coe.

(Writing by Pritha Sarkar, editing by Alison Wildey)