London Mayor Boris Johnson speaks on the third day of the Conservative Party Conference in Manchester, northern England October 4, 2011. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett

London is ready to host next year's Olympics with just under 300 days to go, mayor Boris Johnson has told visiting inspectors.

The International Olympic Committee's coordination commission is this week making its penultimate visit to the capital before the Games and met Johnson at City Hall on Wednesday.

"Our venues are ready, our Park is ready, our transport system is being transformed," he told them.

"Excitement around London 2012 is already reaching fever pitch and there is no doubt that the capital will live up to everyone's expectations but there is still much to do over the coming months.

"We will continue to improve our public squares, parks and streets and dress our great city with the unmistakable Olympic Rings so that London sparkles in the world's spotlight in a few months time."

Construction of all the competition venues, including the main Olympic stadium, is complete and they have been handed over to the organizing committee. The newly-laid running track was unveiled by organizers on Monday.

Some 6.5 billion pounds has also been spent on upgrading and extending transport links, a major concern for the organizers.

(Writing by Alan Baldwin in Suzuka, Japan. Editing by Ian Ransom)