Swansea's Clement eager to capitalise on West Ham's woes
Swansea City will look to exploit West Ham United's poor form in recent weeks when they visit the London Stadium on Saturday, manager Paul Clement said.
TORONTO Canadian Olympic Committee president Marcel Aubut has stepped aside pending an investigation into an allegation that he sexually harassed a female colleague, the organisation said on Wednesday.
The COC said it received a complaint against Aubut, 67, last Friday and has retained a former Chief Justice of the Quebec Superior Court to head up an independent investigation.
"Mr. Aubut has requested, and the Canadian Olympic Committee has agreed that he step away from his duties as Canadian Olympic Committee President and Canadian Olympic Foundation Chairman for the duration of the investigation," the COC said in a statement.
"He has indicated that he will cooperate fully with the investigation, which, by its nature is confidential, out of respect for the parties."
Aubut, a lawyer and former co-owner of the National Hockey's League's Quebec Nordiques franchise until it relocated in 1995, was a strong advocate for Toronto to bid for the 2024 Summer Olympics. The city ultimately decided against a bid.
Manchester City captain Vincent Kompany believes his side put up a dominant display in their Premier League clash against leaders Chelsea despite losing 2-1 at Stamford Bridge on Wednesday.
Manchester United full back Luke Shaw has said that manager Jose Mourinho's criticism was "hard to take" but has promised to fight his way back into the starting lineup at the club.