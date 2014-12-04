United fined for failing to control players at Chelsea
LONDON Manchester United have been fined 20,000 pounds for failing to control their players in Monday's FA Cup quarter-final defeat at Chelsea, the governing body said on Friday.
Former Olympic moguls champion Jean-Luc Brassard was named Canada's chef de mission for the 2016 Rio Summer Games, the Canadian Olympic Committee said on Thursday.
Brassard, an assistant chef de mission at the 2014 Sochi Games, competed in four Olympics and captured gold in 1994 in Lillehammer to become Canada's first ever Olympic champion in freestyle skiing.
Four years later, he carried Canada's flag into the opening ceremony of the 1998 Nagano Olympics, where he finished fourth.
He capped his Olympic career at the 2002 Olympics in Salt Lake City.
(Reporting by Steve Keating in Toronto; Editing by Frank Pingue)
Suspected food poisoning forced Nick Kyrgios to pull out of his much anticipated quarter-finals showdown with Roger Federer at the BNP Paribas Open on Friday.
Jack Sock celebrated a pair of firsts on Friday by powering past fourth seed Kei Nishikori 6-3 2-6 6-2 to book a date with Roger Federer in the semi-finals of the BNP Paribas Open in Indian Wells, California.