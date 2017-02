PARIS Olympic 2000 and 2004 canoe slalom champion Tony Estanguet qualified for the London Games at the French selection competition in Pau on Friday.

Estanguet, 33, had the best results after three qualification races in the week and defeated Denis Gargaud-Chanut, the 2011 World champion.

Estanguet ranked ninth at the 2008 Beijing Games where he was France's flag-bearer, won the world championships in 2009 and 2010.

