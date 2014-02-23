SOCHI, Russia International Olympic Committee President Thomas Bach brought the Sochi Winter Games to a close on Sunday, ending 17 days of competition on snow and ice.

"There is no higher compliment than to say on behalf of all participants and on behalf of all of my fellow Olympic athletes - these were the athletes' Games.

"I declare the 22nd Olympic Winter Games closed. In accordance with tradition, I call upon the youth of the world to assemble four years from now in Pyeongchang to celebrate with us the 23rd Olympic Winter Games."

Russia's first Winter Games ended with the host nation on top of the medals table, with Norway second and Canada third.

The 2018 Winter Games will be held in South Korea's Pyeongchang.

