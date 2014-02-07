Dancer Zvetlana Zakharova performs during the opening ceremony of the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympic Games at Fisht stadium February 7, 2014. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Russia's flag-bearer Alexander Zubkov leads his country's contingent during the opening ceremony of the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympic Games at Fisht stadium February 7, 2014. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Russian tennis player Maria Sharapova waves as she holds the Olympic flame during the opening ceremony of the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympic Games February 7, 2014. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

The Olympic flag is carried into the stadium during the opening ceremony of the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympics, February 7, 2014. REUTERS/Phil Noble

Flag-bearer Jorien ter Mors of the Netherlands leads her country's contingent during the opening ceremony of the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympics, February 7, 2014. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

The Olympic flag is raised next to the flag of Russia during the opening ceremony of the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympics, February 7, 2014. REUTERS/Mark Blinch

Lit figures are seen during the opening ceremony of the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympics, February 7, 2014. REUTERS/Jim Young

Suspended figures representing different sports are lit during the opening ceremony of the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympics, February 7, 2014. REUTERS/Issei Kato

The Olympic and Russian flags are raised during the opening ceremony of the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympics, February 7, 2014. REUTERS/Mark Blinch

Skaters perform during the opening ceremony of the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympic Games February 7, 2014. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Performers dance during the opening ceremony of the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympics, February 7, 2014. REUTERS/David Gray

Suspended figures representing different winter sports are seen in this general view during the opening ceremony of the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympics, February 7, 2014. REUTERS/Pawel Kopczynski

Fireworks are seen over the Olympic Park during the opening ceremony of the Sochi 2014 Winter Olympics, February 7, 2014. Sochi will host the 2014 Winter Olympic Games from February 7 to February 23. REUTERS/Alexander Demianchuk

Participants stand after the Olympic flag (L) was raised during the opening ceremony of the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympics, February 7, 2014. REUTERS/Phil Noble

Fireworks are seen over the Olympic Park during the opening ceremony of the Sochi 2014 Winter Olympics, February 7, 2014. REUTERS/Alexander Demianchuk

Performers take part in the opening ceremony of the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympics, February 7, 2014. REUTERS/David Gray

The Olympic Cauldron is lit during the opening ceremony of the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympics, February 7, 2014. REUTERS/Shamil Zhumatov

Performers participate in the opening ceremony of the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympics, February 7, 2014. REUTERS/Phil Noble

SOCHI, Russia Russia's Winter Games got off to a shaky start on Friday when one of the five Olympic rings failed to unfurl, but ballet dancers, stirring music and huge mechanical props tracing the host nation's history propelled the opening ceremony forward.

Only four of the five giant Olympic rings formed from snowflake-shaped structures suspended from the roof of the 40,000-capacity Fisht Stadium in Sochi, meaning the symbol could not be illuminated with fireworks as planned.

The showboat start to a Games that President Vladimir Putin hopes will burnish Russia's image on the world stage went on without further interruption, with cosmonaut Sergei Krikalev, who has spent more days in space than anyone, hoisting the Russian flag.

Putin officially opened the February 7-23 Games to a burst of fireworks that lit up the clear night sky outside the gleaming new stadium located on the shores of the Black Sea.

"I declare the 22nd Winter Olympic Games open," said Putin, launching an event he has personally championed.

Before the rings hiccup, a young girl in a white dress soared into the air, lifted by a harness, and sang as floating islands featuring folktale Russian landscapes drifted dreamlike across the stadium.

Cartoonish giant inflatable church domes and mascots were less well received, but the crowd saved some of its biggest cheers for the athletes as they emerged from beneath the stage.

In an innovative twist, huge satellite images of each nation taken from space were projected onto the floor as the teams entered.

The Russians, outfitted in white fur-trimmed hats and coats, drew loud applause from the audience, and light boxes on seats in the stands created a dazzling visual backdrop.

"WAR AND PEACE"

Among the most eye-catching scenes was a graceful waltz led by stars of Russian ballet as towering columns rose from the floor to set a scene echoing Leo Tolstoy's masterpiece "War and Peace".

The twirling dancers were chased away by stark red lights, jarring music and a giant train embodying the upheaval of the 1917 Russian revolution and the importance of the avant-garde art movement at around that time.

Soviet symbols rendered in a socialist realist style - including a huge hammer and sickle - took the audience through decades portrayed as a time of industrial progress; the thaw of the 1950s to present day.

Roller skaters, their costumes glowing in a darkened arena, sped across the floor, and "constellations" in the shape of winter athletes twinkled in the cavernous space above. A lightning bolt shot from an ice hockey player's stick.

In one of the final scenes, the honour of lighting the Sochi Olympic flame went jointly to triple Olympic champions Vladislav Tretyak and Irina Rodnina.

The state-of-the-art Fisht Stadium is one of several construction projects that have swelled the budget of the Winter Games to a record $50 billion.

The run-up to the Games was marred by threats from Islamist militants based in nearby Chechnya and neighbouring southern Russian regions to launch attacks, and by international criticism of Russia's new "gay propaganda" law.

Organisers have also been under fire for the huge costs involved, unfinished accommodation and amenities, and even the treatment of stray dogs in and around Sochi.

But Putin will hope the opening ceremony signals an end to the griping, as athletes, who have been largely complimentary about the facilities and organisation so far, get the chance to provide thrills and spills on ice and snow.

(additional reporting by Keith Weir; Editing by Peter Rutherford)