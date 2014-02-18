Motor racing - Hamilton is still the man to beat
LONDON Last season was the one that got away for Lewis Hamilton and the triple Formula One world champion is not prepared to let that happen again in 2017.
SOCHI A brilliant last shot of the final end by skip David Murdoch gave Britain a 6-5 playoff victory over Norway on Tuesday and a place in the Winter Olympics men's curling semi-finals.
Norway led by one and were lying shot but Murdoch, after taking a time out to work out every angle and consider whether to risk going for the win or playing safe to take the match into sudden-death, sent down a perfectly calculated final stone that sent another British stone ricocheting into the Norwegian counter, giving Britain two, and the match.
Britain will now play Sweden in the last four on Wednesday, with Canada taking on China in the other semi.
Earlier in the competition Britain had looked safely on course for the semis but lost their last three group games, including one to 2010 silver medallists Norway, forcing them into the playoff.
"The standard of that game was incredible," said Murdoch.
"But we are not scared of going for the big shots."
Britain's women are also through to the semi-finals, also on Wednesday, but face a tough task against a Canadian team who won all nine group games. Sweden and Switzerland meet in the other women's semi.
(Editing by:)
LONDON Last season was the one that got away for Lewis Hamilton and the triple Formula One world champion is not prepared to let that happen again in 2017.
Elena Vesnina denied Venus Williams another comeback win, while Kristina Mladenovic roared back from a set and a break down to beat Caroline Wozniacki on Thursday to reach the semi-finals of the BNP Paribas Open at Indian Wells.
LONDON Middlesbrough sacked manager Aitor Karanka on Thursday and handed the Spaniard's assistant Steve Agnew the pressing task of trying to keep the relegation-threatened club in the Premier League.