SOCHI, Russia Britain upset world champions Sweden on Wednesday to claim a place in the Olympic men's curling final, where they will face Canada after the holders overpowered China in the other semi-final.

British skip David Murdoch took advantage of an error by Swedish counterpart Niklas Edin in the final end to seal a dramatic 6-5 victory with the last stone.

Canada proved too strong for China in the other game, surging to a comprehensive 10-6 win.

The men's final will be played on Friday.

Canada will meet Sweden in Thursday's women's final, a re-run of the 2010 gold medal game from Vancouver.

