LONDON British equestrian rider Pippa Funnell will miss out on the London Olympics in July because two of her top horses are injured.

Redesigned and Billy Shannon cannot compete in the selection process, ending 43-year-old Funnell's hopes of a place.

She won individual bronze and team silver at the 2004 Athens Olympics and team silver in Sydney four years earlier and is the only rider to win the Grand Slam, eventing's greatest prize for consecutive wins at Kentucky, Badminton and Burghley.

"A medal in London would have been the pinnacle of my career," Funnell told the BBC. "I am devastated I will not have a horse.

"Disappointment is part and parcel of equine sport. Perhaps that is why the successes are so sweet," added Funnell who claimed a podium finish at last year's London test event.

World number one William Fox-Pitt, Mary King, Piggy French and Nicola Wilson are expected to fill four of the five places.

Funnell was in contention for the final spot alongside Tina Cook, the 2008 bronze medallist, Oliver Townend, Laura Collett, Lucy Wiegersma, Zara Phillips and James Alliston.

