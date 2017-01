Sweden's third placed Anna Holmlund celebrates after the women's freestyle skiing skicross finals at the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympic Games in Rosa Khutor, February 21, 2014. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez

ROME Olympic ski cross bronze medallist Anna Holmlund of Sweden was put in a medically-induced coma after sustaining a head injury in a training accident in Italy, Scandinavian media reported on Monday.

According to the Expressen newspaper, the 29-year-old crashed while training in Bolzano ahead of Tuesday's FIS World Cup competition in Innichen in northern Italy.

"It has been established she has some small bleeding on the brain and she was operated on," Swedish ski cross sporting director Joar Baatelson was quoted as saying.

Holmlund, who is second in the World Cup rankings, finished third at the 2014 Olympics in Sochi.

