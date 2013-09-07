Shakespeare favourite to replace Ranieri at Leicester
LONDON Craig Shakespeare is the bookmakers' favourite to succeed Claudio Ranieri as manager of Leicester City after taking charge of Monday's impressive 3-1 victory over Liverpool.
List of host cities for the modern summer Olympics after Tokyo was awarded the 2020 Games on Saturday.
1896 - Athens
1900 - Paris
1904 - St Louis
1908 - London
1912 - Stockholm
1924 - Paris
1928 - Amsterdam
1932 - Los Angeles
1936 - Berlin
1948 - London
1952 - Helsinki
1956 - Melbourne
1960 - Rome
1964 - Tokyo
1968 - Mexico City
1972 - Munich
1976 - Montreal
1980 - Moscow
1984 - Los Angeles
1988 - Seoul
1992 - Barcelona
1996 - Atlanta
2000 - Sydney
2004 - Athens
2008 - Beijing
2012 - London
2016 - Rio de Janeiro
2020 - Tokyo
ZURICH Former FIFA secretary general Jerome Valcke has appealed to the Court of Arbitration for Sport against his 10-year ban from football, the tribunal said on Tuesday.
BARCELONA Kimi Raikkonen put Ferrari on top of the timesheets after the second day of Formula One's pre-season testing on Tuesday but world champions Mercedes still led the way on kilometres covered.