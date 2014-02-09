Japan's goalie Nana Fujimoto makes a save against Sweden during the second period of their women's preliminary round hockey game at the Sochi 2014 Winter Olympic Games February 9, 2014. REUTERS/Grigory Dukor

Japan's Chiho Osawa (12) clears the puck away from goalie Nana Fujimoto (30) as Sweden's Jenni Asserholt looks for the rebound, while Japan's Ayaka Toko and Kanae Aoki defend during the third period of their women's preliminary round hockey game at the Sochi 2014 Winter Olympic Games February 9, 2014. REUTERS/Mark Blinch

Japan's Tomoko Sakagami (18), Shiori Koike (2) and Sweden's Johanna Olofsson collide during the third period of their women's preliminary round hockey game at the Sochi 2014 Winter Olympic Games February 9, 2014. REUTERS/Grigory Dukor

Sweden's Linnea Backman (R) dives for the puck with Japan's Yurie Adachi (C) during the third period of their women's preliminary round hockey game at the Sochi 2014 Winter Olympic Games February 9, 2014. REUTERS/Mark Blinch

Sweden's Anna Borgqvist (18) and Erika Grahm (24) attempt to score on Japan's goalie Nana Fujimoto as Japan's Kanae Aoki (5), Aina Takeuchi (9) and Yuka Hirano (17) defend during the third period of their women's preliminary round hockey game at the Sochi 2014 Winter Olympic Games February 9, 2014. REUTERS/Mark Blinch

Japan's goalie Nana Fujimoto (L) makes a save on Sweden's Jenni Asserholt (4) as Japan's Ayaka Toko defends during the third period of their women's preliminary round hockey game at the Sochi 2014 Winter Olympic Games February 9, 2014.

Sweden's Pernilla Winberg (R) and Japan's Sena Suzuki collide during the third period of their women's preliminary round hockey game at the Sochi 2014 Winter Olympic Games February 9, 2014. REUTERS/Grigory Dukor

Japan's goalie Akane Konishi (29), Tomoe Yamane (8) and Kanae Aoki bow after losing during their women's preliminary round hockey game to Sweden, at the Sochi 2014 Winter Olympic Games February 9, 2014. REUTERS/Grigory Dukor

Sweden's players celebrate winning against Japan in their women's preliminary round hockey game at the Sochi 2014 Winter Olympic Games February 9, 2014. REUTERS/Grigory Dukor

Sweden's goalie Valentina Wallner celebrates after defeating Japan in their women's preliminary round hockey game at the Sochi 2014 Winter Olympic Games February 9, 2014. REUTERS/Mark Blinch

Sweden's goalie Valentina Wallner (R) celebrates with teammates Linnea Backman and Anna Borgqvist (L) after defeating Japan in their women's preliminary round hockey game at the Sochi 2014 Winter Olympic Games February 9, 2014. REUTERS/Grigory Dukor

Sweden's Jenni Asserholt (4) celebrates her goal in front of Japan's Yuka Hirano during the first period of their women's preliminary round hockey game at the Sochi 2014 Winter Olympic Games February 9, 2014. REUTERS/Jim Young

SOCHI, Russia Sweden beat a determined Japan team 1-0 in their Olympic women's ice hockey opener on Sunday as they aim to resume their role as Winter Games giantkillers.

The only country to have beaten one of women's hockey superpowers, the United States and Canada, in Olympic competition, Sweden shocked the Americans 3-2 in the semi-finals in Turin in 2006 to claim an unlikely silver medal.

A hard-fought win over Japan, who were making their first return to the Olympic stage since hosting the 1998 Winter Games, was a cautious first step for the Swedes.

Swedish netminder Valentina Wallner made 19 saves to collect the shutout and captain Jenni Asserholt scored the only goal.

