Motor racing - Hamilton is still the man to beat
LONDON Last season was the one that got away for Lewis Hamilton and the triple Formula One world champion is not prepared to let that happen again in 2017.
SOCHI, Russia Slovenia extended their magical run at the Sochi Olympics with a 4-0 win over Austria on Tuesday to secure a spot in the quarter-finals of the men's ice hockey competition.
The win, which opened the tournament's knockout stage, is the biggest in Slovenia's ice hockey history and will no doubt be cause for celebration in a country with a population of roughly 2 million people.
A first-period goal from Anze Kopitar, who missed most of his team's previous game with a stomach flu, held up as the game winner for a Slovenian team playing in their first Olympic men's ice hockey tournament.
Slovenia will play Sweden, the top-ranked team after the preliminary round, in Wednesday's quarter-final.
(Reporting by Frank Pingue; Editing by Peter Rutherford)
Elena Vesnina denied Venus Williams another comeback win, while Kristina Mladenovic roared back from a set and a break down to beat Caroline Wozniacki on Thursday to reach the semi-finals of the BNP Paribas Open at Indian Wells.
LONDON Middlesbrough sacked manager Aitor Karanka on Thursday and handed the Spaniard's assistant Steve Agnew the pressing task of trying to keep the relegation-threatened club in the Premier League.