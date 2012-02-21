BERLIN International Olympic Committee Vice President Mario Pescante resigned Tuesday from his post after the Italian government refused to back a Rome 2020 Olympic bid, prematurely ending the capital's efforts to land the Games.

"We can confirm that Mario Pescante has resigned as IOC Vice-President," an IOC official told Reuters.

Pescante, one of Italy's most influential sports power brokers, told reporters he was unable to remain after the government last week dashed Rome's 2020 Games hopes by refusing to back the bid due to the country's belt-tightening measures.

Pescante, 73, who will remain as IOC member for Italy, had led the Rome bid until its sudden demise last week.

"I feel a bit embarrassed to be representing a country which has thrown in the towel early," Pescante told reporters, adding that Italian Prime Minister Mario Monti's snub had come far too late, only hours before the application deadline.

"Monti's decision was accepted with due respect but ...I must say my position in the IOC Executive is no longer compatible with my role."

Madrid, Tokyo, Istanbul, Qatar's Doha and Azerbaijan's Baku are in the running for the 2020 summer Games with the IOC due to choose the winning candidacy in September next year.

(Reporting by Karolos Grohmann, editing by Ed Osmond)