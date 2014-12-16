TOKYO Fukushima is keen to show it has fully recovered from the 2011 nuclear disaster by hosting some events for the 2020 summer Olympics in Tokyo.

The governor of the northeastern prefecture held talks with his Tokyo counterpart on Tuesday to discuss the matter.

"We need to set a goal so that we can show how much Fukushima has recovered," Masao Uchibori was quoted as saying by Kyodo News on Tuesday.

Uchibori did not specify which events Fukushima wanted to stage but football matches appeared the most likely, with games normally held around the host country and starting before the opening ceremony.

Masuzoe welcomed the interest from Fukushima, the site of the world's worst nuclear disaster since Chernobyl in 1986.

"The Olympics is meant to show to the world the Tohoku region's reconstruction. We want to cooperate as much as possible," he said.

