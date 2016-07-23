A Brazilian Navy ship patrols the cost as people pose with the Olympic Rings after its inauguration ceremony at the Copacabana Beach ahead 2016 Rio Olympics in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, July 21, 2016. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes

A journalist walks in front of a screen with Olympics logos during the medal launching ceremony in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, June 14, 2016. REUTERS/Sergio Moraes

RIO DE JANEIRO Olympic organisers will bring typical Brazilian informality to the medal ceremonies at Rio2016 with three different kinds of podium music depending on whether the sports are considered classical, pop or cool, officials said.

The 45-second bursts of music will be played as winners mount the podium to receive their medals.

Winners in sports such as fencing and equestrian will hear a more traditional sound, while funkier tunes will play for those triumphing in newer and younger sports such as BMX biking and beach volleyball, said Christy Nicolay, executive producer of sport presentations.

A more pop sound would be played for sports such as basketball, Nicolay added.

"For the first time ever we have three different styles of victory ceremonies," Nicolay said. "This is my eighth Olympic Games and I've always wanted to do this. And music in Brazil is so amazing that's it's a great opportunity to show that.

"There are so many sports in the summer Olympics and some of them are so different. For example the music at gymnastics would be very different to BMX, or beach volleyball would be very different to fencing. So we wanted three different styles of ceremonies."

Rio de Janeiro will become the first South American nation to host the Olympic Games next month. The Games run from Aug. 5 to 21.

