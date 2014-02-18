Winner Norway's Joergen Graabak (R), celebrates his victory as he crosses the finish line followed by his compatriot and second placed Magnus Hovdal Moan, during the cross country race of the Nordic Combined individual Gundersen 10 km event of the Sochi 2014 Winter Olympic Games, at the RusSki Gorki Ski Jumping Center in Rosa Khutor, February 18, 2014. REUTERS/Michael Dalder

ROSA KHUTOR, Russia Norway's Joergen Graabak mounted a masterful sprint finish to win the men's individual large hill Nordic combined event in heavy rain on Tuesday, pipping compatriot Magnus Moan for the gold.

As the leading pack of nine athletes entered the stadium for the final time, Germany's Bjoern Kircheisen was in the lead. But Graabak started pulling away with 100 metres to go and Moan followed him.

"It's surreal. I didn't think I would get to achieve this," said Graabak. Germany's Fabian Riessle took the bronze, with Kircheisen finishing in fourth place.

Graabak came sixth in the ski jump element and started the 10km cross-country course 42 seconds behind world number one Eric Frenzel, who was suffering the after-effects of a virus.

But the 22-year-old Norwegian, ranked ninth, quickly made up the time. Frenzel faded towards the end and was the 10th athlete to cross the line.

Defending Olympic champion Bill Demong of the United States jumped poorly in the rain and ended in 31st place.

Japan's Taihei Kato fell shortly after landing and looked to be in severe pain. Officials said he had broken his left elbow.

It was the second consecutive Olympic individual large hill event to be hit by the weather. In Vancouver, heavy winds picked up halfway through the jumping section and many leading contenders recorded poor efforts.

Frenzel had been bidding to become the first man to win both individual Nordic combined events since Samppa Lajunen of Finland in 2002. Lajunen also won a team gold at those Games.

(Reporting by David Ljunggren; Editing by Robert Woodward)