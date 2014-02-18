Japan's Taihei Kato soars through the air during the trial jump of the normal hill ski jumping portion of the Nordic Combined individual 10 km event of the Sochi 2014 Winter Olympic Games, at the RusSki Gorki Ski Jumping Center, in Rosa Khutor February 12, 2014. REUTERS/Michael Dalder

ROSA KHUTOR, Russia Japan's Taihei Kato broke his left elbow after a bad fall on Tuesday in the ski jump leg of the Nordic combined competition at the Winter Olympics, a Japanese team official said.

Kato landed successfully but moments later his left ski came off. He twisted and fell to the ground after failing to keep his balance.

The athlete, who looked to be in considerable pain, was carried off on a stretcher. He has no chance of competing in the 10km cross-country race later, which forms the second part of the Nordic combined event.

(Reporting by Mark Trevelyan; Editing by Robert Woodward/Peter Rutherford)