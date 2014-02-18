Motor racing - Hamilton is still the man to beat
LONDON Last season was the one that got away for Lewis Hamilton and the triple Formula One world champion is not prepared to let that happen again in 2017.
ROSA KHUTOR, Russia Japan's Taihei Kato broke his left elbow after a bad fall on Tuesday in the ski jump leg of the Nordic combined competition at the Winter Olympics, a Japanese team official said.
Kato landed successfully but moments later his left ski came off. He twisted and fell to the ground after failing to keep his balance.
The athlete, who looked to be in considerable pain, was carried off on a stretcher. He has no chance of competing in the 10km cross-country race later, which forms the second part of the Nordic combined event.
(Reporting by Mark Trevelyan; Editing by Robert Woodward/Peter Rutherford)
LONDON Last season was the one that got away for Lewis Hamilton and the triple Formula One world champion is not prepared to let that happen again in 2017.
Elena Vesnina denied Venus Williams another comeback win, while Kristina Mladenovic roared back from a set and a break down to beat Caroline Wozniacki on Thursday to reach the semi-finals of the BNP Paribas Open at Indian Wells.
LONDON Middlesbrough sacked manager Aitor Karanka on Thursday and handed the Spaniard's assistant Steve Agnew the pressing task of trying to keep the relegation-threatened club in the Premier League.