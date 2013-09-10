Tottenham and Man City keep up the chase
LONDON Tottenham Hotspur and Manchester City both issued timely reminders to Chelsea that the Premier League title race might not be over with impressive victories on Sunday.
BUENOS AIRES Thomas Bach was elected president of the International Olympic Committee on Tuesday.
Following are the voting figures from the Session in Argentina.
93 votes available; 47 required for a majority:
Thomas Bach, Germany: 49 votes
Richard Carrion, Puerto Rico: 29 votes
Ng Ser Miang, Singapore: 6 votes
Denis Oswald, Switzerland: 5 votes
Sergey Bubka, Ukraine: 4 votes
* CK Wu, of Taiwan, was eliminated in the first round of voting.
(Compiled by Ossian Shine)
LONDON Tottenham Hotspur and Manchester City both issued timely reminders to Chelsea that the Premier League title race might not be over with impressive victories on Sunday.
ROME Napoli will need to stay focussed and avoid distractions if they are to have any chance of clawing back their two-goal deficit against Real Madrid in the Champions League round of 16, second leg on Tuesday.
Underdog Tony Bellew stopped former WBA heavyweight champion David Haye in the 11th round of their thrilling clash at London's O2 Arena on Saturday.