Tottenham and Man City keep up the chase
LONDON Tottenham Hotspur and Manchester City both issued timely reminders to Chelsea that the Premier League title race might not be over with impressive victories on Sunday.
BUENOS AIRES The International Olympic Committee (IOC) on Tuesday elected Germany's Thomas Bach its new president, the ninth in its 119-year history.
Following is a list of IOC presidents.
1894-1896: Demetrius Vikelas, Greece
1896-1925: Pierre de Coubertin, France
1925-1942: Henri de Baillet-Latour, Belgium
1946-1952: J. Sigfrid Edstrom, Sweden
1952-1972: Avery Brundage, U.S.
1972-1980: Lord Killanin, Ireland
1980-2001: Juan Antonio Samaranch, Spain
2001-2013: Jacques Rogge, Belgium
2013- Thomas Bach, Germany
(Compiled by Ossian Shine, editing by Ed Osmond)
LONDON Tottenham Hotspur and Manchester City both issued timely reminders to Chelsea that the Premier League title race might not be over with impressive victories on Sunday.
ROME Napoli will need to stay focussed and avoid distractions if they are to have any chance of clawing back their two-goal deficit against Real Madrid in the Champions League round of 16, second leg on Tuesday.
Underdog Tony Bellew stopped former WBA heavyweight champion David Haye in the 11th round of their thrilling clash at London's O2 Arena on Saturday.