National Hockey League (NHL) officials are visiting South Korea this week to inspect facilities for the 2018 Pyeongchang Olympics amid continuing uncertainty over the participation of the league's top players at the Winter Games.

Pyeongchang organizers (POCOG) released an itinerary on Tuesday detailing the visit of the group, which includes Lynn White, the NHL's Group Vice President of International Strategy, and Senior Director of Facilities Operations Dan Craig.

Sandra Monteiro and Matthieu Schneider of the NHL's Players' Association, as well as officials from the International Ice Hockey Federation, are also part of the group.

The officials will inspect the Kwandong Hockey Centre and the Gangneung Hockey Centre on Wednesday.

A decision on player participation is expected before the end of this year.

Discussions over player participation hit a roadblock last month after NHL deputy commissioner Bill Daly said the chances of the league shutting down to allow players to compete at the Olympics in the middle of the season were "dim".

The International Olympic Committee (IOC) says it is no longer willing to cover insurance and travel costs for NHL players, which have been widely estimated at around $10 million.

(Reporting by Nivedita Shankar in Bengaluru; Editing by Peter Rutherford)