LONDON British car owners will be able to add some Olympic spirit to their vehicles when a range of London 2012-themed personalised registration plates are auctioned off in June.

Games Organisers LOCOG said in a statement on Wednesday that registrations, including RUN 100M and GO11 DEN, will be sold to the highest bidder by Britain's Driver and Vehicle Licensing Agency (DVLA) at an auction in London from June 7-9.

The DVLA has also become an official licensee of London 2012's merchandise programme.

LOCOG expects to generate more than one billion pounds worth of sales from their merchandise programme, which will have an estimated 10,000 items on sale by the time the Games open on July 27.

They say merchandise should contribute more than 80 million pounds to the staging of the Games.

