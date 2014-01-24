Barca stunned by defeat at Deportivo
BARCELONA Barcelona were in danger of being toppled from the top of La Liga standings on Sunday after they suffered a shock 2-1 defeat at lowly Deportivo La Coruna.
LONDON Protesters have latched on to an online marketing campaign run by McDonald's to vent their anger over the treatment of gays by Olympic host Russia.
Olympic sponsor McDonald's launched the #CheerstoSochi campaign which allows fans to send greetings to athletes and teams via Twitter. However, the link has proved a magnet for activists opposed to Russia's "gay propaganda" law.
"CheerstoSochi let's think about all the gays over there that are suffering while everyone else has fun," said one message posted on Friday.
McDonald's said it was aware that activists were targeting it and other Olympic sponsors.
"McDonald's supports human rights, the spirit of the Olympics and all the athletes who've worked so hard to compete in the Games," it said in a statement.
"We believe the Olympic Games should be open to all, free of discrimination, and that applies to spectators, officials, media and athletes."
Rights groups have called for sponsors and the International Olympic Committee (IOC) to put more pressure on Russia over its attitude towards the gay community.
Campaigners have also teamed up with clothing group American Apparel to sell merchandise inspired by an anti-discrimination pledge in the Olympic charter.
LONDON Tottenham Hotspur booked an FA Cup semi-final place with a 6-0 thrashing of third-tier London rivals Millwall on Sunday but an injury to Harry Kane marred the party as they marked their last tie at their current White Hart Lane stadium.
World champion Peter Sagan won the fifth stage of the Tirreno-Adriatico with a late attack as Nairo Quintana retained the overall lead on Sunday. Slovakian Sagan (Bora hansgrohe) jumped away from a small group of riders in the final short climb to beat France's Thibaut Pinot (FDJ).