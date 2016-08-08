Hull's Mason leaves hospital after skull fracture
Hull City midfielder Ryan Mason has been discharged from hospital just over a week after fracturing his skull in a clash of heads during a Premier League game at Chelsea.
RIO DE JANEIRO An upset stomach and a burst blood vessel in an eye were not enough to throw Dutch archer Sjef Van den Berg off target as he charged into the last 16 of the men's individual event at the Rio Olympics on Monday.
The world number five fell violently ill the day before the 72-arrow ranking round on Friday but recovered well enough to dispatch Tongan teenager Hans Arne Jensen and Turk Mete Gazoz in his opening round matches.
His next opponent in the last 16 will be decided on Tuesday.
"The day before the qualification, I got really sick and had to throw up," 21-year-old Van den Berg told reporters.
"While doing that, a blood vessel popped. It looks more serious than it is.
"It doesn´t affect my vision at all. I shot like this over the last week and I had my glasses on so nobody saw it. I didn´t need my glasses today, therefore everyone saw the evil eye."
The men's and women's individual events continue on Tuesday.
Archery superpower South Korea won gold in both the team events.
(Editing by Mark Lamport-Stokes)
Hull City midfielder Ryan Mason has been discharged from hospital just over a week after fracturing his skull in a clash of heads during a Premier League game at Chelsea.
MELBOURNE In his darkest moments last year when he doubted if he would ever get back to full fitness following his knee injury, Roger Federer clung on to one thought -- he still had the game to maybe sneak another grand slam title.
Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho complained about his team's ever-growing fixture list after their FA Cup victory over Wigan Athletic in the FA Cup on Sunday added to his problems.