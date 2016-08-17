RIO DE JANEIRO Brazil police on Wednesday recommended charging International Olympic Committee (IOC) executive board member Patrick Hickey and three executives of Dublin-based PRO10 Sports Management with illegal resale of tickets, criminal association and fraudulent marketing.

Police told a news conference that only Hickey, who was arrested on Wednesday in his hotel in Rio de Janeiro, was in Brazil while the other three did not travel to the country for the Games and are considered "fugitives."

PRO10, which says on its Web site it is the Irish authorized ticket reseller for the Games, said in a statement that it had always acted properly and had cooperated fully with Brazilian authorities.

(Reporting by Brad Brooks and Pedro Fonseca; Editing by Daniel Flynn and Mark Bendeich)