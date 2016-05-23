Jessica Ennis-Hill of Britain presents her gold medal after winning the women's heptathlon during the 15th IAAF World Championships at the National Stadium in Beijing, China August 24, 2015. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Britain's Olympic and world heptathlon champion Jessica Ennis-Hill has said she feared that a recurring Achilles injury would prevent her from defending her title at the Rio Olympics.

The 30-year-old made her first competitive appearance of the season in the javelin event at a low-key meeting in Loughborough on Sunday, finishing last in the eight strong field.

Ennis-Hill recorded a best throw of 41.69 metres, well below her personal best of 48.33 metres, in her first event since winning her second world title in Beijing last August.

"I obviously did worry, but I still had confidence in the medical team and everyone to get me back," she told British media.

"The Achilles is actually feeling good at the moment."

The long-standing injury had forced her to withdraw from this year's indoor athletic season and from next Saturday's IAAF Combined Events Challenge meeting in Austria.

"I've just had to rehab it gradually and build back into training, but I'm pretty much back doing everything now," she added.

Fellow Britons Katarina Johnson-Thompson and Morgan Lake are both set to compete at the Goetzis event. The Rio de Janeiro Olympics take place from Aug. 5-21.

(Reporting by Nivedita Shankar in Bengaluru, editing by Nick Mulvenney)