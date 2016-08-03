Jamaica's Jason Morgan competes during his men's discus throw qualification during the London 2012 Olympic Games at the Olympic Stadium August 6, 2012. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

RIO DE JANEIRO The Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) will deliver a ruling on Jamaican discus thrower Jason Morgan's appeal against his omission from the country's Olympic team based on written submissions instead of through a hearing.

Sport's highest court did not reveal when the ruling, to be made by a three-member CAS panel, would be disclosed, however.

Correspondence between CAS and Morgan's lawyer Dr Emir Crowne, a copy of which has been seen by Reuters, indicated that while the sport's governing body (IAAF) submitted a letter, the responded (Jamaica Athletics Administrative Association) did not file a reply. "This is to acknowledge receipt of the amicus curiae brief (letter) submitted on behalf of the IAAF, together with its exhibit (Qualification System for Rio 2016)," the correspondence said.

"Please be advised that the Panel has decided not to hold a hearing and will issue an award on the basis of the written submission."

JAAA president Warren Blake said after last month's national trials that despite having already thrown the qualifying standard, Morgan did not warrant an automatic spot on the team as he placed fourth in that competition.

