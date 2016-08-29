Marseille sign France forward Payet from West Ham
PARIS Olympique de Marseille have signed France forward Dimitri Payet on a 4-1/2 year contract from West Ham United after they agreed a transfer fee of 25 million pounds on Sunday.
SYDNEY Track cyclist Anna Meares praised the efforts of the Australian Olympic team during a welcome home ceremony at the Sydney Opera House on Monday, despite a disappointing overall showing in Brazil.
Australia's 422 athletes amassed 29 medals in Rio, their lowest total since the 1992 Olympics in Barcelona, with Meares claiming bronze in the keirin after failing to add a third gold to those she won in Athens in 2004 and London four years ago.
"For some, we came home with personal bests and for some, we fell agonisingly short. But for all who arrived in Rio, we reached to achieve something great," said Meares, Australian team captain and flag-bearer in Rio.
The ceremony ended with a performance by a Japanese drumming group to set the tone for the 2020 Tokyo Olympics.
Real Madrid were spurred on by La Liga title rivals Barcelona and Sevilla dropping points on Sunday, coach Zinedine Zidane said as his side took a four-point lead at the top by beating Real Sociedad 3-0 in the late game.
BARCELONA Cristiano Ronaldo shrugged off the boos of his own supporters to fire Real Madrid to a 3-0 win over Real Sociedad on Sunday as Zinedine Zidane's side took advantage of slip ups by Barcelona and Sevilla to open up a four-point lead at the top of La Liga.