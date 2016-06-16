Exclusive - Green Paris bid pledges to slash carbon emissions
BERLIN The Paris 2024 Olympics bid committee is proposing a strong eco-friendly plan that will slash carbon emissions by more than half compared to the last two Games in London and Rio.
Despite financial and organisational problems that have delayed other construction projects for the Rio de Janeiro Olympics, the largest athletes' village in the long history of the Games was unveiled in the city on Wednesday.
The village will host more than 18,000 Olympic and Paralympic athletes, officials, staff and volunteers in 31 buildings and more than 3,600 apartments.
It will be equipped with video games, musical instruments, beauticians, psychologists, a multi-faith religious centre, swimming pools and tennis courts.
"(The athletes) will prepare for their competitions but at the same time they will dine together, they will discuss together, they will celebrate together, and in doing so will send a strong message of understanding, peace and respect to the whole world," International Olympic Committee (IOC) president Thomas Bach said.
The first athletes are expected to arrive at the village on July 24 ahead of the Aug. 5-21 Olympics.
(Reporting by Ian Rodricks in Bengaluru)
BERLIN The Paris 2024 Olympics bid committee is proposing a strong eco-friendly plan that will slash carbon emissions by more than half compared to the last two Games in London and Rio.
Sunderland manager David Moyes hopes that signing players he has previously worked with will help them settle quicker and boost the club's fight for Premier League survival but has denied his policy is to only target familiar faces.
LONDON Sutton United will host 12-times winners Arsenal in the fifth round of the FA Cup while fellow non-league side Lincoln City were handed a trip to Burnley as the Premier League clubs were kept apart in Monday's draw.