Britain Olympics - Team GB Homecoming Parade - London - London - 18/10/16The Mayor of London Sadiq Khan during the paradeAction Images via Reuters / Peter Cziborra

Britain Olympics - Team GB Homecoming Parade - London - 18/10/16Hannah Cockroft of Britain during the paradeAction Images via Reuters / Matthew Childs

Britain Olympics - Team GB Homecoming Parade - London - 18/10/16Nicola Adams and Lawrence Okolie of Britain during the paradeAction Images via Reuters / Peter Cziborra

Britain Olympics - Team GB Homecoming Parade - London - 18/10/16General view at the end of the paradeAction Images via Reuters / Peter Cziborra

Britain Olympics - Team GB Homecoming Parade - London - 18/10/16Sarah Storey of Britain during the paradeAction Images via Reuters / Peter Cziborra

Britain Olympics - Team GB Homecoming Parade - London - 18/10/16Ellie Robinson and Ellie Simmonds of Britain during the paradeAction Images via Reuters / Peter CziborraLivepic

Britain Olympics - Team GB Homecoming Parade - London - 18/10/16General view of athletes during the paradeAction Images via Reuters / Peter CziborraLivepic

Britain Olympics - Team GB Homecoming Parade - London - 18/10/16Tom Daley of Great Britian during the ParadeAction Images via Reuters / Peter CziborraLivepic

Britain Olympics - Team GB Homecoming Parade - London - 18/10/16Katherine Grainger and Victoria Thornley of Britian with team mates during the ParadeAction Images via Reuters / Peter CziborraLivepic

Britain Olympics - Team GB Homecoming Parade - London - 18/10/16Helen Glover of Britian during the ParadeAction Images via Reuters / Peter CziborraLivepic

Britain Olympics - Team GB Homecoming Parade - London - 18/10/16Saskia Clark and Hannah Mills of Britian during the ParadeAction Images via Reuters / Peter CziborraLivepic

Britain Olympics - Team GB Homecoming Parade - London - 18/10/16Max Whitlock of Great Britian during the ParadeAction Images via Reuters / Peter CziborraLivepic

Britain Olympics - Team GB Homecoming Parade - London - 18/10/16Kadeena Cox of Great Britian during the ParadeAction Images via Reuters / Matthew ChildsLivepic

Britain Olympics - Team GB Homecoming Parade - London - 18/10/16Nicola Adams of Great Britian during the ParadeAction Images via Reuters / Matthew ChildsLivepic

Britain Olympics - Team GB Homecoming Parade - London - London - 18/10/16General view of the Queen's Guards before the ParadeAction Images via Reuters / Peter CziborraLivepic

Britain Olympics - Team GB Homecoming Parade - London - 18/10/16General view at the end of the paradeAction Images via Reuters / Peter CziborraLivepic

Britain Olympics - Team GB Homecoming Parade - London - 18/10/16Team GB's Ladies Hockey team pose with Mayor of London Sadiq Khan during the paradeAction Images via Reuters / Peter Cziborra

LONDON British Olympians and Paralympians marked their successful run at the Rio Games at a celebration in London's Trafalgar Square on Tuesday.

Crowds attending the "Heroes Return" event waved flags and cheered when athletes such as gold medallists boxer Nicola Adams and gymnast Max Whitlock took to the stage in the central London square.

"Team GB" won 67 medals in Rio de Janeiro, including 27 gold, coming in second in the medals table after the United States. The "ParalympicsGB" team won 147 medals, including 64 gold, and came in second after China.

"Team GB and ParalympicsGB, you smashed it," London mayor Sadiq Khan told the athletes at the event. "We are now a sporting superpower."

On Monday, the athletes took part in a street parade in the city of Manchester. They will meet members of the British royal family at a reception with Queen Elizabeth and her husband Prince Philip later on Tuesday.

(Writing By Marie-Louise Gumuchian; Editing by Angus MacSwan)