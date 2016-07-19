Britain Rugby Union - Team GB - Rio 2016 Rugby Sevens Team Announcement - Brazilian Embassy, London - 19/7/16Team GB Rugby Sevens men's and women's captain's Tom Mitchell and Emily Scarratt pose for a photo in Trafalgar SquareAction Images via Reuters / Henry BrowneLivepicEDITORIAL USE ONLY.

Tom Mitchell and Emily Scarratt will captain the British men's and women's rugby sevens teams at next month's Rio Games after they were among the 24 players named in the squad by the British Olympic Association on Tuesday.

A number of experienced sevens specialists, such as James Rodwell and Dan Norton, have been included in the men's squad as rugby sevens makes its Olympic debut during the Aug. 5-21 Games.

Just four 15-a-side players, including Glasgow Warriors centre Mark Bennett, with previous sevens experience, made the squad.

"We have named a talented and experienced squad of 12 players today which we believe offers the right combinations and complimenting skill sets needed to be successful in Rio," men's head coach Simon Amor said.

"It has however been a 27-player effort and recognition must go to every player involved in the programme, as well as the hard working and exceptional management team."

Britain's men will face New Zealand, Kenya and Japan in Pool C, while the women play Brazil, Canada and Japan in Pool C.

Men's squad

Mark Bennett, Dan Bibby, Phil Burgess, Sam Cross, Alex Davis, James Davies, Ollie Lindsay Hague, Tom Mitchell (c), Dan Norton, James Rodwell, Mark Robertson, Marcus Watson.

Reserves: Luke Treharne, Ruaridh McConnochie.

Women's squad

Claire Allan, Abbie Brown, Heather Fisher, Natasha Hunt, Jasmine Joyce, Katy McLean, Alice Richardson, Emily Scarratt, Emily Scott, Danielle Waterman, Joanne Watmore, Amy Wilson-Hardy.

Reserves: Megan Jones, Kay Wilson

