Exclusive - Green Paris bid pledges to slash carbon emissions
BERLIN The Paris 2024 Olympics bid committee is proposing a strong eco-friendly plan that will slash carbon emissions by more than half compared to the last two Games in London and Rio.
Five Russian canoe sprint athletes - including the 2012 Olympic champion Alexander Dyachenko - have been banned from competing at next month's Rio Olympics by the International Canoe Federation (ICF), after they were implicated by the McLaren report.
Dyachenko, European Champion Andrey Kraitor, Olympic bronze medallist Alexey Korovashkov along with Elena Aniushina and Natalia Podolskaia have been banned, the ICF said on Tuesday.
The International Olympic Committee on Sunday opted against a blanket ban on Russian athletes for the Aug.5-21 Games after evidence of state-sponsored doping of Russian athletes in the 2014 Sochi Olympics.
The IOC passed the baton to the international federations to clear individual athletes.
"This is a bitter blow for the Olympic movement and we are saddened that our sport in implicated," Simon Toulson, the ICF secretary general said in a statement. "We have taken swift action and removed all offending athletes where doping evidence exists."
The ICF added that it will not impose a federation wide ban for Russia, and issued immediate suspensions to the implicated athletes pending further investigation.
Sunderland manager David Moyes hopes that signing players he has previously worked with will help them settle quicker and boost the club's fight for Premier League survival but has denied his policy is to only target familiar faces.
LONDON Sutton United will host 12-times winners Arsenal in the fifth round of the FA Cup while fellow non-league side Lincoln City were handed a trip to Burnley as the Premier League clubs were kept apart in Monday's draw.