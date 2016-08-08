Hull's Mason leaves hospital after skull fracture
Hull City midfielder Ryan Mason has been discharged from hospital just over a week after fracturing his skull in a clash of heads during a Premier League game at Chelsea.
RIO DE JANEIRO The Rio 2016 organising committee is making new flags for China after Chinese citizens watching the ceremony on television complained that the stars were incorrectly positioned.
"The flags produced had been approved by the Chinese prior to production. You have to be very familiar with the Chinese flag to notice it (the mistake)," Games spokesman Mario Andrada said.
"Yesterday we managed to go back to (the) company. They are producing a bunch of correct flags to be delivered here shortly. It is a Brazilian company," he said.
The complaints arose after China won medals in shooting and swimming events and its flag was raised as part of the medal ceremonies.
Some Chinese internet users pointed out that the stars on the flags raised were parallel with each other. The correct Chinese flag features one large star, with four smaller stars in a semicircle tilted to point toward the larger one.
MELBOURNE In his darkest moments last year when he doubted if he would ever get back to full fitness following his knee injury, Roger Federer clung on to one thought -- he still had the game to maybe sneak another grand slam title.
Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho complained about his team's ever-growing fixture list after their FA Cup victory over Wigan Athletic in the FA Cup on Sunday added to his problems.