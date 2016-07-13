Exclusive - Green Paris bid pledges to slash carbon emissions
BERLIN The Paris 2024 Olympics bid committee is proposing a strong eco-friendly plan that will slash carbon emissions by more than half compared to the last two Games in London and Rio.
HAVANA The Cuban men's volleyball team will compete in the Rio Olympics despite the detention of six of its players in Finland over a suspected aggravated rape, an official at the National Sports Institute (INDER) said, according to website Cubadebate and other state-run news outlets on Wednesday.
The island nation will be sending 120 athletes to the games in Rio de Janeiro to compete in 18 disciplines, said José Antonio Miranda, INDER director of high performance sports, the media outlets reported.
"After not qualifying in volleyball for 16 years, we had 18 athletes in our preselection and we are going to be there with 12 in the Olympic games," Miranda was quoted as saying.
Police detained eight players earlier this month in the Finnish city of Tampere, where the Cuban team was playing in a World League tournament. The suspected rape occurred at the hotel where the team was staying.
Two of the men were then released and are no longer suspects. The other six will remain in custody while the investigation continues.
"Preliminary information suggests that (these players) are linked to acts completely unrelated to the discipline, sense of integrity and respect that govern our sport," Cuba's Volleyball Federation said in a statement.
Cuba performed better than any other Latin American country at the 2012 Olympic games, earning sixteenth place in the medals table.
(Reporting by Nelson Acosta; Writing by Sarah Marsh; Editing by Steve Orlofsky)
Sunderland manager David Moyes hopes that signing players he has previously worked with will help them settle quicker and boost the club's fight for Premier League survival but has denied his policy is to only target familiar faces.
MELBOURNE Nick Kyrgios struggled to deal with the furore over his shock second round meltdown at the Australian Open but said the return to a team environment with Davis Cup had helped him through it.