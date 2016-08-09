Van Dijk injury may force Southampton into transfer market
Southampton manager Claude Puel could be active on the final day of the January transfer window after Virgil van Dijk's injury left him short of experienced options in the heart of defence.
RIO DE JANEIRO Britain's Geraint Thomas will start Wednesday's Olympic men's individual time trial after being added to the entry list because several riders withdrew injured.
Thomas, 30, will join Tour de France champion and Team Sky colleague Chris Froome who is favourite to win the 54.5km event.
Neither achieved a medal in Saturday's road race which was marred by crashes, one of which involved former Olympic track champion Thomas who finished after a heavy late accident.
Australian Richie Porte, a former team mate of Froome and Thomas, and Italian Vincenzo Nibali were two of the casualties who will miss the time trial on the hilly Grumari circuit alongside Rio's coastline.
"I'm thrilled to represent my country in a second event in Rio, the circumstances surrounding my inclusion are unfortunate and I'd like to wish all those who withdrew through injury a quick recovery," Thomas said in a British team statement.
"I lost quite a lot of skin in my crash and my hip took a pretty big knock, but other than that my legs are feeling good and I'm looking forward to racing again on Wednesday."
Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger is wary of over-working striker Danny Welbeck because of fears the England striker could suffer a set-back having recently returned from a long-term knee injury.
Crystal Palace manager Sam Allardyce voiced his concern over Premier League games being played on the final day of the January window, saying players will struggle to maintain concentration levels amid a whirlwind of transfer activity.