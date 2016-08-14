Liverpool seek to banish January blues at home to Chelsea
LONDON Liverpool will attempt to sweep away the January blues on the last day of a wretched month when they host commanding Premier League leaders Chelsea at Anfield on Tuesday.
RIO DE JANEIRO British track cyclist Joanna Rowsell-Shand shocked the world - and even herself - on Saturday after seizing the women's team pursuit event gold in world record-breaking time.
Rowsell-Shand, who along with team mates Katie Archibald, Laura Trott and Elinor Barker beat the United States team by more than two seconds, told Reuters she was surprised at how speedily her team performed.
"I wasn’t shocked that we were going to win,” said Rowsell-Shand, noting that the team's coach gave them indicators in the final laps that they were in the lead. "The shock (was) at the time we had posted."
Britain's gold medal-winning performance came in 4:10.236 -- nearly two seconds quicker than the world record they set in the heats.
It was Rowsell-Shand's second gold in the sport after winning at the London Games in 2012. Even after a night's rest, Rowsell-Shand said she was still trying to get her head around the achievement.
"It's beginning to sink in," she said.
MADRID Rafael Nadal has been left out of Spain's Davis Cup squad for their World Group first-round match against Croatia this weekend due to fatigue.
Crystal Palace manager Sam Allardyce voiced his concern over Premier League games being played on the final day of the January window, saying players will struggle to maintain concentration levels amid a whirlwind of transfer activity.