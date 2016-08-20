Russia's Evgeniia Kolodko competes during her women's shot put qualification during the London 2012 Olympic Games at the Olympic Stadium August 6, 2012. REUTERS/Phil Noble

RIO DE JANEIRO Russian Evgeniia Kolodko has been stripped of her shot put silver medal from the London 2012 Olympics after testing positive for banned substances in a re-test, the International Olympic Committee said on Saturday.

"Kolodko ... has been disqualified from the Olympic Games London 2012 in which she ranked second and for which she was awarded the silver medal," the IOC said.

"Reanalysis of Kolodko’s samples from London 2012 resulted in a positive test for the prohibited substances dehydrochlormethyltestosterone (turinabol) and ipamorelin."

Kolodko had been moved up to silver after Belarussian Nadezhda Ostapchuk was disqualified and stripped of her gold medal following a positive doping test at the time.

New Zealand's Valerie Adams was awarded the gold with China's Gong Lijiao getting the bronze.

"The (International Association of Athletics Federations)IAAF is requested to modify the results of the above-mentioned event accordingly and to consider any further action within its own competence," the IOC said.

Russia this week lost two more medals from the Beijing 2008 Games in the women's 4x400 and 4x100 metres events after further positive tests in the re-examination of samples conducted by the IOC.

The IOC stores samples for a decade to test with newer methods or for new substances. The ruling body conducted targeted re-tests before the Rio Olympics.

A total of 98 samples were positive in reanalysis from the Beijing Games and 2012 London Olympics as the IOC attempted to root out cheats and stop them from going to the Rio Games.

Russia's track and field team, with the exception of one athlete based in the United States, were banned from the Rio Olympics over what the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) said was a state-backed doping programme.

(Reporting by Karolos Grohmann; Editing by Meredith Mazzilli and Ken Ferris)