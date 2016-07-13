Exclusive - Green Paris bid pledges to slash carbon emissions
BERLIN The Paris 2024 Olympics bid committee is proposing a strong eco-friendly plan that will slash carbon emissions by more than half compared to the last two Games in London and Rio.
Olympic silver medallist Shane Rose has negotiated his share of hurdles in the past and the veteran equestrian is chomping at the bit to go one better and win gold when he gallops down the home stretch at the Rio Games this August.
The 43-year-old was named in Australia's eventing team for the Aug. 5-21 Games, along with Chris Burton, Sam Griffiths and Stuart Tinney, marking the fourth time he has made the cut for the Olympics.
Rose was forced out of the 1996 Games in Atlanta and London 2012 due to horse injuries, and the rider, who won silver in Beijing in 2008, will ride CP Qualified in Rio.
"I want to win a gold medal. I want to be the best in the world," he said.
"Every stone has been turned, but horses are unique creatures, it's not as though I'm just preparing myself, things happen, we just have to deal with them as best as we can.
"Setbacks happen, you need to learn from the mistakes. I feel like I've done that."
The team event is a combination of three equestrian disciplines -- dressage, cross country and showjumping -- and Australia has claimed 11 medals in the event between the 1960 Games in Rome and the Beijing Olympics.
Rose added that the team was looking forward to adding to the country's medal tally.
"We need to be at our best from start to finish. It's the Olympic Games, everyone is primed for it," he said.
LONDON The head of world athletics Sebastian Coe has denied that he misled a British Parliamentary committee investigating doping in sport when he appeared before it last December.
Sunderland manager David Moyes hopes that signing players he has previously worked with will help them settle quicker and boost the club's fight for Premier League survival but has denied his policy is to only target familiar faces.