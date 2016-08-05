West Ham fans offered deal to get Payet off their backs
LONDON After selling Dimitri Payet to Olympique de Marseille for 25 million pounds, West Ham United are offering fans a cut-price deal to get the French forward off their backs as well.
RIO DE JANEIRO Pele's doctors have given him the go ahead to light the Olympic cauldron on Friday, but muscle pains may bar the Brazilian soccer great from the torch ceremony that opens the Rio de Janeiro Games.
The 75-year-old triple World Cup winner had hip surgery in December and needs a walking stick to get around.
"It all depends on the muscle pains that hinder his mobility," a spokesperson for Pele told Reuters.
Pele, whose given name is Edson Arantes do Nascimento, is considered by many to be the greatest soccer player of all time.
Organizers of the Games invited him to light the Olympic flame in Rio's Maracana stadium, a role usually played by a high-profile athlete from the host country.
He got permission from the American company that owns the rights to his brand name, but his difficulty in moving could rule him out.
Pele had a new hip fitted in 2012 and has had several other health issues since. He spent two weeks in hospital for a urinary infection in 2014 and had prostate surgery last year.
Hull City midfielder Ryan Mason has been discharged from hospital just over a week after fracturing his skull in a clash of heads during a Premier League game at Chelsea.
MELBOURNE In his darkest moments last year when he doubted if he would ever get back to full fitness following his knee injury, Roger Federer clung on to one thought -- he still had the game to maybe sneak another grand slam title.