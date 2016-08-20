2016 Rio Olympics - Golf - Final - Women's Individual Stroke Play - Olympic Golf Course - Rio de Janeiro, Brazil - 20/08/2016. Charley Hull (GBR) of Britain watches her tee shot on the fifth hole during final round women's Olympic golf competition. REUTERS/Andrew Boyers

2016 Rio Olympics - Golf - Final - Women's Individual Stroke Play - Olympic Golf Course - Rio de Janeiro, Brazil - 20/08/2016. Lydia Ko (NZL) reacts after a birdie putt on the 13th green during final round women's Olympic golf competition. REUTERS/Andrew Boyers

2016 Rio Olympics - Golf - Final - Women's Individual Stroke Play - Olympic Golf Course - Rio de Janeiro, Brazil - 20/08/2016. Inbee Park (KOR) of Korea watches her approach shot on the 14th hole during final round women's Olympic golf competition. REUTERS/Andrew Boyers

RIO DE JANEIRO South Korea's Inbee Park was closing in on the first gold medal in women's golf since 1900 with a commanding five-stroke lead over a crowded field vying for the remaining podium spots on Saturday.

Park has led since the second round and made five birdies and one bogey to stay on course for victory.

The 28-year-old Park reminded everyone this week why she deserved to be the LPGA'S youngest hall of fame qualifier with an exceptional Olympic performance after bouncing back from injuries.

China's Shanshan Feng was five strokes behind Park, trying to protect her silver medal position.

Several golfers who are stroke or two behind Feng who could be in medal contention include world number one Lydia Ko of New Zealand, Japan's Harukyo Nomura, Britain's Charley Hull, and Americans Gerina Piller and Stacy Lewis.

The Olympic format cannot end in a tie and calls for a playoff in the event of players finishing level in any of the medal positions.

Russia's Maria Belikoeva, boosted by a hole in one on the fourth, fired a 62 on a Saturday, an Olympic record.

With grey clouds looming, the field of 59 players did a double tee-off Saturday on the first and 10th holes to avoid bad weather.

Thailand's Ariya Jutanugarn, who was clubhouse leader after the first round, withdrew on Friday with a knee injury.

