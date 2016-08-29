Oct 29, 2015; Washington, USA; Patrick Hickey, ANOC senior vice president and president of the European Olympic Committees, poses on the blue carpet prior to the 2015 ANOC Awards at DAR Constitution Hall. Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports

RIO DE JANEIRO A Rio de Janeiro court on Monday ordered the release of the jailed former top European member of the International Olympic Committee, Patrick Hickey, pending further investigation into charges that he took part in a ring to illegally sell tickets.

After a request by lawyers for Hickey, who was also the head of the Olympic Council of Ireland, the court said the 71-year-old Irishman could leave the maximum security prison where he has been detained since his arrest Aug. 10.

Hickey must surrender his passport, the court said, and remain in Brazil until the investigation into the alleged ticket scheme is completed.

