RIO DE JANEIRO Latest news from the first day of competition at the Rio Olympics on Saturday (all times London time):

2008 VIETNAM'S HOANG WINS GOLD IN MEN'S 10M AIR PISTOL

Xuan Vinh Hoang became Vietnam's first ever Olympic gold medallist with a score of 202.5 in the men's 10m air pistol. That was enough to see off second place Felipe Almeida Wu of Brazil and bronze medallist Wei Pang of China.

2005 PEATY ON HIS MEN'S 100M BREASTSTROKE WORLD RECORD

"I went out pretty fast, quite easy, came back and I heard everyone cheering and I thought 'what are they cheering for, there are no Brazilians in this lane?'."

1959 VAN AVERMAET ON WINNING GOLD IN THE MEN'S ROAD RACE

"It's the greatest feeling ever to get gold. I'm a classics (race) guy so I hold on well.

"It was a stressful race with all the crashes. There was a lot of risk taking."

1939 BELGIUM'S VAN AVERMAET WINS THE MEN'S ROAD RACE

Greg van Avermaet won gold in the men's road race after outsprinting Denmark's Jakob Fuglsang at the end of the 237.5 km course. Rafal Majka of Poland finished third.

1924 BRITAIN'S PEATY BREAKS OWN WORLD RECORD IN 100M BREASTSTROKE

Britain's Adam Peaty set a world record of 57.55 seconds in the men's 100 metres breaststroke heats at the Rio Olympics on Saturday, beating his own mark of 57.92 set in London last year.

1825 PUBLIC SECURITY OFFICIAL CONFIRMS CONTROLLED EXPLOSION

A public security official said the loud blast, which was heard near the finishing line of the men's cycling road race, was the controlled explosion of an unattended backpack.

A spokeswoman for the public security department said that officials believe the bag may have belonged to a homeless man, but protocol requires any unattended objects to be destroyed.

1736 LOUD BLAST HEARD NEAR OLYMPICS CYCLING COURSE, BOMB SQUAD ON SITE - REUTERS WITNESS

A loud blast was heard near the finishing line of the men's cycling road race at the Rio Olympics on Saturday but there were no signs of panic or injuries and the race continued.

Bomb squad agents in protective clothing were operating near the media seats at the site but the cause of the blast was not immediately clear.

1530 AMERICAN TEENAGER THRASHER ON FIRST GOLD MEDAL AT RIO 2016

"It was nerve-wracking. My heart was pounding but I would not have changed it. I just had a plan today to do the best I could and I'm happy with my result."

1458 THRASHER WINS FIRST GOLD OF 2016 RIO OLYMPICS IN WOMEN'S 10M AIR RIFLE

19-year-old American Virginia Thrasher has won gold in the women's 10m air rifle. She edged out China's Du Li with an Olympic record score of 208, while Du's compatriot Yi Siling finished third to take the bronze medal.

1332 RIO 2016 MEN'S ROAD RACE BEGINS

Brian Cookson, president of the International Cycling Union, drops the flag and the 237.5km race is under way. Briton Chris Froome, a three-times Tour de France champion, is the favourite for gold, but will be tested by team mate Steve Cummings and Alejandro Valverde of Spain.

