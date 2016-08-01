Michael Phelps (C) of the U.S. swims the butterfly stroke during his team's victory in the men's 4x100 meters medley relay at the National Aquatics Center during the Beijing 2008 Olympics in China August 17, 2008. REUTERS/Wolfgang Rattay

Micronesia's Manuel Minginfel drops weights on the men's 62kg Group B weightlifting competition at the London 2012 Olympic Games in Britain July 30, 2012. REUTERS/Dominic Ebenbichler

Germany's Robert Harting celebrates after winning the men's discus throw final during the London 2012 Olympic Games at the Olympic Stadium in Britain August 7, 2012. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

Yelena Isinbayeva of Russia competes during the women's pole vault final of the athletics competition in the National Stadium at the Beijing 2008 Olympic Games in China August 18, 2008. REUTERS/Mike Blake

An athlete runs past a statue during his last lap in men's marathon of Athens Olympic Games August 29, 2004. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Louis Smith of Great Britain cries during the men's gymnastics qualification in the North Greenwich Arena during the London 2012 Olympic Games in Britain July 28, 2012. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez

Britain's Paula Radcliffe cries in a vehicle after retiring from the women's marathon in the Athens 2004 Olympic Games in Greece August 22, 2004. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis

Jamaica's Usain Bolt (R) celebrates with Britain's Mo Farah on the podium after each receiving gold medals, Bolt for men's 4x100m relay and Farah for men's 5000m, at the victory ceremony at the London 2012 Olympic Games at the Olympic Stadium in Britain August 11, 2012. REUTERS/Eddie Keogh

Britain's Mo Farah reacts as he wins the men's 5000m final at the London 2012 Olympic Games at the Olympic Stadium in Britain August 11, 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

The Rio de Janeiro Olympics kick off on Friday for some two weeks of competitive games drawing athletes as well as audiences from around the world.

As they prepare to cover the event, Reuters photographers look back on their favourite pictures from past Olympics where they captured the action on the ground as well as the participants' tears and joy that followed.

Some of the most memorable shots include an underwater picture of American Michael Phelps swimming the butterfly stroke during the Beijing 2008 Olympics and Britain's Louis Smith crying during the men's gymnastics qualification during the London 2012 Games.

One photo also shows Jamaican sprinter Usain Bolt and Britain's distance runner Mo Farah celebrating together after receiving gold medals in London.

Click here for the photo essay: reut.rs/2apJGoG

(Writing By Marie-Louise Gumuchian Editing by Jeremy Gaunt)