Cars drive in front of 2016 Rio Olympic Park in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, July 31, 2016. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes

RIO DE JANEIRO Rio de Janeiro's mayor on Tuesday declared a fourth city holiday during the Olympic games after fans and athletes arrived to gridlock in the host city.

The mayor, Eduardo Paes, told reporters that Thursday, Aug. 4, the day before the opening ceremony, would also be a holiday as the Olympic torch passes through the city. Stores are to remain open, however.

Aug. 5, 18 and 22 had previously been declared holidays in the first South American city to host the games.

Paes blamed the congestion in recent days on new bus lanes for Olympics transport, leading to traffic jams extending for more than 100 kilometres (62 miles).

